side bar
logo
Monday, September 12, 2022

Cross Country

UH cross country shines at Rice Invitational

By September 12, 2022

The Houston cross country team concluded in inclusion at the 46th Rice Invitational Friday. | Gerald Sastra/The Cougar

In the women’s 3000 meters, senior Claire Meyer recorded the highest individual finish for the Cougars with a time of 10:05.2 to grab third-place.

Junior Macie Ellis was not far behind as she clocked a time of 10:29.7 to grab seventh-place.

Sophomore Daniella Castillo (11th), junior Zosia Bulhak (12th) and senior Sondos Moursy (15th) all rounded out the rest of UH’s top 15 finishes with individual times of 10:38.0, 10:38.8 and 10:40.6 respectively.

On the men’s side, senior Brandon Seagreaves was the highlight with a second-place performance with a time of 17:52.3.

Sophomore Branch Cox and freshman Miles Cox also recorded top 10 finishes with times of 18:13.1 and 18.14.1 to earn seventh and eight place respectively.

Graduate student Brycen Pitre managed to pick up a top 15 finish himself at 15th-place, clocking a time of 18:53.8.

Following consecutive top-3 team finishes for both the men’s and women’s teams this season, the Cougars will take a break before their next meet at the Chile Pepper Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30 in Fayetteville, Ark.

[email protected]

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑