UH cross country shines at Rice Invitational

In the women’s 3000 meters, senior Claire Meyer recorded the highest individual finish for the Cougars with a time of 10:05.2 to grab third-place.

Junior Macie Ellis was not far behind as she clocked a time of 10:29.7 to grab seventh-place.

Sophomore Daniella Castillo (11th), junior Zosia Bulhak (12th) and senior Sondos Moursy (15th) all rounded out the rest of UH’s top 15 finishes with individual times of 10:38.0, 10:38.8 and 10:40.6 respectively.

On the men’s side, senior Brandon Seagreaves was the highlight with a second-place performance with a time of 17:52.3.

Sophomore Branch Cox and freshman Miles Cox also recorded top 10 finishes with times of 18:13.1 and 18.14.1 to earn seventh and eight place respectively.

Graduate student Brycen Pitre managed to pick up a top 15 finish himself at 15th-place, clocking a time of 18:53.8.

Following consecutive top-3 team finishes for both the men’s and women’s teams this season, the Cougars will take a break before their next meet at the Chile Pepper Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30 in Fayetteville, Ark.

