UH RBs Brandon Campbell, Ta’Zhawn Henry day-to-day

Running backs Brandon Campbell and Ta’Zhawn Henry, who got banged up in UH football’s loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, are day-to-day per head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Campbell, who rushed for a career-high 81 yards and scored his first collegiate touchdown on 16 carries against the Red Raiders, suffered an apparent injury late in the game on Saturday and received X-rays immediately following the game.

Specificity regarding Campbell’s injury has still not been made available but Holgorsen is holding up hope that the freshman will be ready to go for UH’s home opener against Kansas on Sept. 17.

“He’s day-to-day,” Holgorsen said. “Hopefully he’ll be 100 percent ready to go on Saturday.”

Henry, who played sparingly in the Cougars’ season opener against UTSA due to suffering an ankle injury early on in the game, hurt his other ankle against Texas Tech. As a result, the senior was limited to just three carries against Texas Tech, his former school, over the weekend.

Like Campbell, Holgorsen is hopeful that Henry will be available if needed against Kansas.

“They’re not ruled out (against Kansas) by any means,” Holgorsen said.

