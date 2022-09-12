UH tennis competes in Penn Invitational

In an early season invitational, the Houston tennis team had the opportunity to compete against Penn, LIU and FDU in the Penn Invitational in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Against the hosting Penn team, junior Blanca Cortijo Parreno was able to pick up a win in two sets, winning them 6-3, 6-1. The Cougars were also able to sweep FDU in singles, with sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Gabriella Cortes winning their matches in three and two sets.

The Cougars were also able to find success in the doubles category, with the team of junior Laura Slisane and freshman Sophie Schouten winning their match against LIU, 8-2. Sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich and freshman Sonya Kovalenko were able to find success in their match against LIU as well, winning 8-2.

The doubles team of Trencheva and Cortes were able to complete the sweep of FDU, winning 8-2.

The Cougar team will have a week off before traveling to Fort Worth for the ITA Regional, where they look to pick up more wins.

