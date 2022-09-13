UH soccer cruises past HBU to cap off non-conference play

UH soccer knocked off the Houston Baptist University Sunday on the road after a dominant 3-1 win to improve their record to 3-3-1 on the young season.

The Cougars struck first in this match when senior forward Janna Singleton scored a goal in the 20th minute to give UH an early lead that they ultimately would never relinquish.

The Cougars kept pressing the matter after junior forward Nadia Kamassah scored in the 39th minute to extend the UH lead to 2-0 at the half.

Junior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews knocked in the final goal of the night for the Cougars in the 65th minute to make it a runaway 3-0 lead. The Huskies eventually got on the board after senior midfielder Ryan Ford scored the lone Husky goal in the 72nd minute of the match.

The Cougars outshot the Huskies 17-11 overall and UH came up with 4 saves to HBU’s 6.

The win over HBU officially marks the end of non-conference play for UH, the Cougars will continue their 2022 campaign this Thursday when they host South Florida at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

