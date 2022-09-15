UH men’s golf competes Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tournament

UH men’s golf finished fifth out of 23 contenders in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tournament at the Squire Creek Country Club and Golf Course in Choudrant, Louisiana.

It was a three-day competition saw eighteen holes per day for a total of 54 holes and 21,315 total yards for the club.

Day 1

UH men’s golf opened up the tournament on day one by tying second as a team after posting a score of 276, which goes for 12-under in first round.

The Cougars tied second with Louisiana Tech University and were just two strokes away from placing first with the University of Louisiana-Monroe recording a 14-under.

Redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay and senior Austin Riley led the way both scoring 4-under

shooting 68s. Both players tied for eighth place and Riley was the only Cougar on day one with an

Eagle.

Senior Marcus Wochner was one stroke behind his teammates finishing 3-under-par shooting a

69 tied for 16 th place on day one.

Day 2

Day two kicked off on the back nine, where UH dropped four spots and was tied for sixth with North

Texas as a team Monday scoring a 292.

Junior Santiago De La Fuente stood out amongst the rest after starting the day with three bogeys and one birdie to score a 38 of 36, capped off with three birdies and one bogey.

Lindsay scored a 1-over in his first set after a hot start day one. But like Fuente bounces back

and scores 2-under in his second set scoring 71 and a 1-under next event

Senior Austyn Reily from Pottsboro, Texas paved the way for the Cougars this weekend after claiming the best score for the Cougars.

Reily shot a 68 through 18 holes Tuesday, 209 total score for the weekend sitting at 7-under,

and tied for 10 th on the player leader board.

De La Fuente had another great outing Tuesday building on his performance Monday. He shot a 69 today finishing 3-under with a total of 211.

As a team the Cougars scored 10-under-par for the weekend.

UH men’s golf next tournament will be the Trinity Forest Invitational at Trinity Forest Gold Club in

Dallas, Texas, which will take place Sunday, Oct. 2 through Tuesday, Oct. 4.

