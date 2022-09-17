Live Score: UH home opener against Kansas

Coming off a double overtime loss to Texas Tech, UH looks to bounce back and get its first win against a Big 12 opponent since 2016 as the Cougars host Kansas in their home opener:

Follow along for live scoring updated below:

Final: Kansas 48, Houston 30

UH lost its second straight game in its home opener, falling to 1-2 after failing to stop Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels who passed for three touchdowns and ran for two.

UH gave up 280 yards on the ground and failed to register a sack or force a turnover.

Ta’Zhawn Henry led all receivers with 107 yards through the air and Clayton Tune finished the game 22-31 with 272 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Fourth Quarter (3:05): Kansas 48, Houston 30

A failed onside kick attempt by UH set Kansas up with nice field position. The Jayhawks drove down to the red zone again before hitting a 33-yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter (4:56): Kansas 45, Houston 30

The Cougars worked their way down the field thanks to runs from Tune and Henry, but stalled near the endzone, forcing a 20-yard field goal from Baxa.

Fourth Quarter (10:27): Kansas 45, Houston 27

Kansas gashed the Cougars’ defense with several big run plays to start the fourth quarter, getting all the way to the UH 5-yard line.

The Jayhawks ended up settling for a Jake Borcila field goal from 22 yards out.

Third Quarter (0:00) Kansas 42, Houston 27

Henry broke free on another screen pass for 39 yards with 15 yards tacked on to the end of the play due to a Kansas personal foul.

On the next play, Tune ran 14 yards for a touchdown.

Senior kicker Bubba Baxa missed the extra point.

Third Quarter (2:39): Kansas 42, Houston 21

Disaster struck for UH, as Dell went down on the first play of the ensuing drive.

Tune lost a fumble a play later, setting Kansas near the red zone.

Seven plays and two UH penalties later, Kansas scored from 8 yards out on a double-reverse touchdown pass to Jared Casey.

Third Quarter (4:24): Kansas 35, Houston 21

Kansas responded with a 10-play drive of its own, converting on a fourth-and-3 to set up deep in Cougar territory. Two plays later, Daniels scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 9-yard keeper.

Third Quarter (10:30): Kansas 28, Houston 21

Houston came out of the half strong, putting together a 10-play, 70-yard drive highlighted by two catches by junior receiver Nathaniel Dell and capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Henry.

Second Quarter (1:16): Kansas 28, Houston 14

After self-inflicted wounds halted the Cougars’ ensuing drive, Kansas completed its fourth straight touchdown drive with a 60-yard pass to receiver Torry Locklin from Daniels.

Second Quarter (9:01): Kansas 21, Houston 14

The Jayhawks began driving midway through the second quarter but a lightning delay halted progress for 69 minutes as Kansas was knocking on the door of another score.

It did not take Kansas long to get back into the swing of things, as receiver Luke Grimm waltzed in on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniels on the first play following the lightning delay.

First Quarter (1:06): Houston 14, Kansas 14

A third down interception thrown by Tune followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the ball at the UH 8-yard line.

The Kansas offense needed just one play to even things up as running back Daniel Hishaw cruised 8 yards into the end zone for the equalizing touchdown.

First Quarter (2:43): Houston 14, Kansas 7

Kansas finally got the ball moving on its third drive as a defensive pass interference and a 22-yard keeper from Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels set up the Jayhawks deep in UH territory.

Daniels capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run on third-and-10.

First Quarter (7:18): Houston 14, Kansas 0

Freshman running back Brandon Campbell wasted no time on the Cougars’ second possession, scampering 40 yards for a touchdown on the drive’s third play.

First Quarter (10:01): Houston 7, Kansas 0

The Cougars started fast on offense, quickly marching 82 yards down the field in nine plays with senior running back Ta’Zhawn Henry taking a short pass from quarterback Clayton Tune 34 yards for a touchdown.

