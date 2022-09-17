UH’s Big 12 woes continue in blowout loss to Kansas

Despite quickly going up 14-0 in the first quarter, UH’s woes against Big 12 teams continued as the Cougars fell to Kansas 48-30 on Saturday in their 2022 home opener at TDECU Stadium.

After scoring no points and amassing only 164 yards in the first quarter through two games, the UH offense flipped the script against Kansas.

After the Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out to begin the game, the UH offense wasted no time getting down the field.

A 20-yard run from senior quarterback Clayton Tune early in the drive set UH up in Kansas territory.

Four plays later, Tune hit senior running back Ta’Zhawn Henry on a screen pass. Henry made the first Kansas defender miss and 34 yards the rest was history as he found paydirt to put UH on the board in the first quarter for the first time all season.

Another Kansas three-and-out gave UH the ball at the Jayhawks’ 48-yard line. On the third play of the drive, freshman running back Brandon Campbell found a hole and took the ball 40 yards into the end zone to put the Cougars up double-digits.

What began as a promising start for UH quickly turned into its worst nightmare.

A pass interference on UH senior nicke back Jayce Rogers on the Jayhawks’ ensuing possession turned the tide.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels’ legs began to cause problems for the UH defense. A 22-yard third down rush by Daniels followed by 12-yard scamper to the end zone on third-and-10 and the Jayhawks were in business.

Three plays later, Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. picked off Tune and returned it to the UH 17-yard line. An unsportsmanlike conduct on UH sophomore linebacker Jamal Morris and the Jayhawks had first-and-goal at the UH 8.

The Kansas offense needed only one play to capitalize on the UH turnover as running back Daniel Hishaw took the ball into the end zone to even things up.

Momentum continued to swing in the Jayhawks’ favor as their defense got a quick stop and the offense marched all the way down to the Cougars’ 5-yard line and were set up with a second-and-goal when lightning struck near TDECU Stadium.

After a 69-minute lightning delay, the Jayhawks picked up right where they left off. On the first play following the delay, Daniels connected with wide receiver Luke Grimm for a 5-yard touchdown.

Kansas made it 28 unanswered points on its next possession as Daniels connected with a wide open receiver in Torry Locklin for a 60-yard score.

Getting the ball to begin the second half, UH marched straight down the field and Henry found the end zone for the second time of the game, this time on a 1-yard rush.

Kansas answered with a touchdown of its own as Daniels found the end zone from 9 yards out, his second rushing touchdown of the day.

Things went from bad to worse for the Cougars as Tune was sacked and on the ensuing possession, fumbling the ball which was recovered by the Jayhawks at the UH 23.

Kansas pulled out some trickery on third-and-7, pulling off a double-reverse pass that left tight end Jared Casey wide open for an 8-yard touchdown.

UH responded with a touchdown on a Tune 14-yard rush. Senior kicker Bubba Baxa missed the extra point.

Two Kansas field goals and a UH field goal later, Kansas wrapped up its dominating 48-30 victory to spoil UH’s home opener.

UH is now 0-4 all-time against Kansas and has dropped six straight games against Big 12 opponents.

