Second half thriller lifts UH soccer over South Florida

The UH soccer team opened its American Athletic Conference schedule with a 2-1 victory over South Florida on Thursday.

Neither squad took an advantage to start in an even first half as UH and South Florida each tally eight shots.

Several scoring chances were created but the scoreboard remained untouched as the first half whistle blew to a 0-0 draw.

In the second half, the scoring chances narrowed down to less yet more critical chances.

In the 72nd minute, senior forward Janna Singleton scored the first goal of the match assisted by senior midfielder Madison Dichiara to open the scoring for the Cougars at 1-0.

Falling to a deficit late in the match, South Florida wasted no time with a 76th minute goal to even the score at 1-1.

Entering the final 10 minutes of the match, the Cougars created another scoring opportunity as junior forward Maddie Bowers gave UH a 2-1 lead, assisted by sophomore midfielder Samantha Wiehe.

The Bulls were unable to find another equalizer in the final minutes as three goals combined in the final 18 minutes of the match saw the Cougars with a 2-1 victory.

The Cougars improve to 4-3-1 overall on the season and a 1-0 start to AAC play.

UH will now jump on a two-game road trip as it hopes to extend its winning streak to three against East Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

[email protected]