Family Weekend events to not miss

As many are likely aware, Family Weekend will soon be upon us. As a student, it can be beneficial to prepare ahead of time if your family intends to visit, or you may spend the weekend entertaining your parents in your dorm room.

Here’s a short list of a few activities you should be aware of. All events mentioned will be on Friday Sept. 23, prior to Saturday’s Family Weekend football game against Rice.

Check-in

The first step in ensuring a drama-free Family Weekend is getting everyone checked in. This can be handled any time between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bayou City Room in the Student Center South. Parents will receive family weekend guidebooks, wristbands and other goodies.

Dine like your student

Want to give your parents a taste of UH food? From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can indulge their parents in some Cougar cuisine. While students are free to bring their families to any of the on-campus restaurants or dining halls, they should also be aware that Family Weekend will likely mean increased wait times at select locations. Additionally, the cost of food is not included in registration.

Caring From Afar: What you need to know to help create a positive transition to UH for your student and yourself

Let’s be honest – if your family is the type to come to campus for Family Weekend, there’s a good chance they’re also the type that may need to hear a thing or two about boundaries. This workshop, which will be held from 2-3 p.m. in the Student Center South multipurpose room, will cover the basic principles of the college transition for parents who may be struggling with their child’s newfound independence. This event is especially recommended for the parents of first-generation college students.

UH LGBTQ Resource Center and Women and Gender Resource Center open house

While Houston is a city known for its diversity, the state of Texas is not. For out-of-state parents or parents who simply wish to learn more about the University’s diversity goals, the LGBTQ and Women and Gender Resource Centers will host an open house from 3-5 p.m. in room 201 of the Student Center North. Here parents can meet the staff, tour the space and learn about gender and sexuality resources offered by UH.

Family BBQ, stadium tours and photo booth

Near the end of your family’s visit, several events will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium. If your family hasn’t had dinner yet, the first stop should probably be the Family BBQ event sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs.

Parents can celebrate UH fellowship and success here while enjoying classic Texas BBQ. After dinner, parents are free to explore the TDECU stadium via a self-guided tour of the arena. Athletes will be positioned around the stadium to provide parents with guidance and information about UH and its athletics facilities.

Finally, for families that wish to commemorate their visit, a photo booth will be located at the TDECU Stadium Club that will provide each family with a free photo strip.

Have fun!

Remember, the events listed above are just a few on offer for Family Weekend. Check the schedule for a more detailed list of events not covered in this article. Also, one final piece of advice, don’t be afraid to deviate from the schedule. If it’s you family’s first time in Houston there is a lot to see and do around the city, and much of it can be far more interesting than what UH has to offer.

[email protected]