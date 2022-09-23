UH Regent Stephen Chazen dies at 76

UH Board of Regents member and founder of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Stephen Chazen passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the age of 76.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Chazen stepped down from his position at Magnolia Oil & Gas on Wednesday due to serious health concerns.

Board of Regents chairman Tilman Fertitta mourned his loss in a statement posted to the UH System webpage.

“Every time I was around Steve, I learned something new from him. On behalf of the University of Houston System, I offer condolences to Steve’s family, friends and colleagues. He will be greatly missed,” Fertitta said.

Chazen was appointed to the UH Board of Regents in 2018 by Gov. Greg Abbott. Since then, he served as chair of the endowment management committee, vice chair of the audit and compliance committee and as a member of the finance and administration committee.

UH System Chancellor Renu Khator echoed Fertitta’s statement, reflecting on his skills as a leader as well as the impact his philanthropy has had on the local area.

“Our region is a better place because of his philanthropy, transformational leadership and dedicated service to important causes that were dear to his heart,” Khator said.

