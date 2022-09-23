UH women’s golf finishes 6th at Mo’Morial Invitational

A trio of freshmen debuts in UH women’s golf 2022 season opener helped the Cougars place 6th in the Mo’Morial Invitational in College Station.

Super senior Annie Kim led the way for UH in the first round of play, shooting even par and finishing the tournament tied at 25th after back-to-back birdies in holes No. 8 and 9 as the Cougars ended the round at 6th where they would stay for the rest of the way.

The three Cougar freshmen in their debuts ended round one right behind Kim as Alexa Saldana finished with 73. Natalie Saint Germain and Moa Svedenskiold each shot 74, but it was the second round of play where the Cougars had the most success.

Saint Germain broke out in the second round with six birdies including consecutive ones on holes 13 and 14, as she tied the round’s best with 67.

Saldana and junior Nicole Abelar both saw one-stroke improvements in the second round as the Cougars remained in 6th place behind North Carolina.

The final round saw another strong round from Saint Germain on Wednesday as two consecutive birdies out of the gate helped Saint Germain on the way to a 69 and a fourth-place finish at 6-under-par in her first collegiate action.

Svedenskiold and Kim each added two birdies in their final round as the Cougars finished four strokes behind Texas Tech at 11-over-par while Texas A&M won the tournament at 11-under.

