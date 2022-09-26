Food, clothing, more resources available to help students maintain a balanced life

As college can be stressful, UH has numerous on-campus resources that benefit both residents and commuters.

This includes access to free food and clothing, along with massages and playtime with dogs, here is a breakdown of some helpful programs UH offers:

Cougar Cupboard

Through Cougar Cupboard, all enrolled students can receive up to 30 pounds of food each week, including staples as well as fruits and vegetables. You must first complete the required forms before shopping but once finished, you will have access to a variety of foods.

While their stock varies each week, you can typically rely on them for staples like rice and canned food, along with microwavable meals that only take five minutes to cook. They also have snacks and beverages, sometimes including milk and juice bottles.

Cougar Cupboard not only keeps you well-nourished with food and recipes, but they also carry hygiene products like tampons, body wash and toothpaste.

Their main location is in the wellness area of the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, but they recently added a new location in Farish Hall that is appointment-only, along with having a DoorDash order form for those living within ten miles of campus.

Cougar Closet

Recently celebrating their grand re-opening, Cougar Closet aims to help students facing clothing insecurity by allowing them to take home three pieces of clothing from their inventory, free of charge.

The closet carries jeans, dresses, t-shirts, shoes and more. Unlike Cougar Cupboard, no registration is required to utilize this resource. Students simply show their Cougar Card upon entry and fill out a survey as their “payment” when checking out.

Not only can students shop here, but they’re also encouraged to donate any unwanted clothes to help the closet continue to grow. The Cougar Closet is located in the Wellness Extension Classroom and is open only on Fridays.

Mental health and wellness

The UH Wellness website hosts a variety of resources, including a well-being model which provides students with tips on how to stay mentally and physically healthy, along with ways of becoming socially and culturally involved.

To help students unload some of their stress, wellness events are held every Wednesday and can include therapy dogs, massages and different arts and crafts projects.

For those wanting help mentally, the Counseling and Psychological Services host daily “Let’s Talk” sessions where you’re able to briefly consult with a therapist. These drop-in sessions are both in-person and virtual, and provide a brief consultation from which you will receive resources and suggestions fit to your needs.

[email protected]