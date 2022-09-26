UH DE Derek Parish to miss remainder of season with torn bicep

Houston defensive end Derek Parish will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn bicep late in the second quarter against Rice, head coach Dana Holgorsen said on Monday morning.

“It makes me sick (with) the kind of year that he was having,” Holgorsen said. “Unfortunately, he’s done.”

Parish will have surgery to repair his bicep this week, per Holgorsen.

Through four games, Parish led the Cougars with 8.5 tackles for loss, including a team-high five sacks. Most of these numbers came in Week 2 against Texas Tech, when Parish set the AAC single-game record for tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (4.5) on his way to being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

The senior defensive end also ranked third on the team in total tackles with 20.

Parish had been playing with a cast on his right hand after suffering a broken finger in practice days before UH’s season opener against UTSA.

