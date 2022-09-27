Saint Germain leads UH women’s golf to finish 4th at Schooner Fall Classic

UH women’s golf finished fourth out of 16 at the Schooner Fall Classic three-day, 54-hole tournament in Norman, Oklahoma, led by freshman Natalie Saint Germain’s school record 64 in the final round.

Saint Germain’s record-setting 6-under-par final round put her in a tie for 10th place overall on the individual player leaderboard. Saint Germain was bogey-free and finished with six birdies, five of which came on the front nine. For the weekend, she shot 3-under-par.

Not far behind for UH in the third round of play was freshman Moa Svedenskiold shooting 1-under-par on Monday to finish the tournament at 2-under and tie for 13th place individually.

Freshman Alexa Saldana had a 2-over- par for the day, after shooting 1-under in the first two rounds, so finishes with an even-par and ends tied for 20th. on the player leaderboard.

Junior Nicole Abelar was solid in the first and second round of play shooting 1- under but endured some struggles on day three finishing at 9-over.

Super senior Annie Kim shot even-par days one and three but ran into some problems on day two, finishing at 6-over.

As a team, the Cougars shot 6-under-par for the tournament, including a team-high 5-under on Monday. UH finish fourth out of 16 and was just six strokes behind first-place Florida State.

