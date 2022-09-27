UH tennis concludes ITA Texas Regional Championships

After four days of competition, the UH tennis team concluded its part at the ITA Division I Texas Regional Championships.

On the first day, freshman Gabriela Cortes, junior Blanca Cortijo Parreno and sophomore Elena Trencheva all advanced to the round of 32 after solid performances, including Cortes winning two play-in rounds.

On the doubles side, the partnerships of Laura Slisane and Sophie Schouten, Maria Dzemeshkevich and Sonya Kovalenko and Trencheva and Cortes also recorded victories in their respective matches to advance to the round of 32.

The second day saw Trencheva and Cortez advance to the round of 16 after winning their round of 32 matchup after their opponents from Texas Tech retired from the match due to injury.

Senior Azul Pedemonti and Kovalenko both won their respective matchups to advance to the singles Round of 32, but were eliminated later that day.

On Day 3, Trencheva and Cortes were eliminated in the doubles play against Incarnate Word.

On the final day, freshman Sophie Schouten wrapped up the tournament for the Cougars with a two-set loss in the Singles Consolation Quarterfinals.

The UH tennis team will now return home and host the UTR Houston Tournament on Friday, Oct. 14-15 at Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility.

