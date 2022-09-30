Live score: UH, Tulane meet in AAC clash

After a 2-2 nonconference record, UH football opens up American Athletic Conference by hosting Tulane (3-1) in a Friday night clash.

Follow along for live scoring updated below:

Final: Tulane 27, Houston 24

The Green Wave took advantage of needing a touchdown to win the game after Horton completed a 10-yard strike to junior wide receiver Tyjae Spears to win the game on a walk-off touchdown.

Tune finished completing 22 of his 33 passing attempts for 208 yards through the air, his leading target was Dell, who finished with eight catches for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day.

The Cougars had nine penalties in the contest, four of which were holding calls.

Overtime: Houston 24 , Tulane 21

After not mustering much offensively in the first possession of overtime, senior kicker Buba Baxa split the uprights from 36-yards out to put the Cougars up by three.

Fourth Quarter (0:39): Houston 21, Tulane 21

A shovel pass from Horton to the Tulane senior tight end Tyrick James tied things up late in the fourth quarter with less than a minute to play.

Fourth Quarter (3:04): Houston 21, Tulane 14

UH kept their foots on the gas and scored their second straight touchdown without a Green Wave answer after Tune connected with Dell for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a seven-point lead in favor of the Cougars.

This was the second touchdown of the game from Dell.

Fourth Quarter (10:04): Houston 14, Tulane 14

The Cougars tied the game up late thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Brandon Campbell that was setup by a 41-yard catch and run from senior wide receiver KeSean Carter.

The score made for Campbell’s third career and third of the season for the Cougars.

Third Quarter (8:31): Tulane 14, Houston 7

The Green Wave broke the silence after returning a fumble by Tune 58 yards for a touchdown, making it the first scoop-and-score for Tulane in two years.

Second Quarter (6:10): Houston 7, Tulane 7

UH got on the board for the first time with a 1-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Clayton Tune to junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell on fourth down and goal.

The score came after being set up in prime-position thanks to a Tulane fumble that was recovered by the Cougars, and UH took advantage and tied the game.

Second Quarter (12:42): Tulane 7, Houston 0

The Green Wave struck first after a scoreless first quarter after third-string redshirt freshman quarterback Kai Horton completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to the senior wide receiver Duece Watts.

This came after the Cougars 54-yard field goal attempt by Buba Baxa was blocked, making it a five play 63-yard drive Tulane completed.

