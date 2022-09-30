UH drops AAC opener to Tulane in overtime

Another game, another overtime for UH football. Like their last overtime game, this one did not end pretty for the Cougars as they fell to Tulane 27-24 in their American Athletic Conference opener on Friday night at TDECU Stadium.

Up seven in the final minutes of the game, the UH defense once again allowed its opponent to drive the length of the field to tie the game and force overtime.

With 3:04 on the clock, the Green Wave mounted an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a shovel pass from Horton to tight end Tyrick James for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

UH won the toss and took the ball first but was held to a field goal, which senior kicker Bubba Baxa converted from 36 yards out.

A pass interference on junior safety Hasaan Hypolite on Tulane’s first play of overtime set the Green Wave up at the Cougars’ 15-yard line.

Two plays later, Tulane running back Tyjae Spears caught the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Kai Horton.

Horton, Tulane’s third-string quarterback played the majority of the game for Green Wave due to injuries to Michael Pratt and Justin Ibieta, the Green Wave’s top two quarterbacks.

Early in the second quarter, Horton connected with receiver Duece Watts for a 13-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

On Tulane’s next possession, the ball slipped out of Horton’s hands as he attempted to throw a pass. UH sophomore defensive lineman Hakeem Ajijolaiya jumped on the fumble, giving the Cougars’ offense prime field position.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Tulane 1-yard line, senior quarterback Clayton Tune hit junior receiver Nathaniel Dell on a slant to tie the game up.

A strip sack by sophomore defensive end Nelson Ceaser set up the Cougars in Tulane territory early in the third quarter.

UH was unable to capitalize on the turnover, as Tune coughed the ball up himself four plays later. The fumble was picked up by Tulane cornerback Jadon Canady who took it 57 yards to the house to put the Green Wave back in front.

On the ensuing possession, a 41-yard third down catch and run by senior receiver KeSean Carter put the Cougars in the red zone. This set up a 1-yard touchdown rush by freshman running back Brandon Campbell, his third of the season.

The Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out, quickly getting their offense the ball back. Tune led the Cougars down the field on a few scrambles before connecting with Dell in the corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. This was Dell’s second touchdown of the game and fifth of the season.

Down a touchdown with 3:04 on the clock, the Green Wave mounted an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a shovel pass from Horton to tight end Tyrick James for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

[email protected]