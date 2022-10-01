Late game drama sees UH soccer draw on the road

The UH soccer team earned a 2-2 draw against American Athletic Conference opponent Memphis on Thursday night.

The Cougars started the match off with a bang in the 11th minute as junior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews scored the opening goal with an assist by senior defender Emma Clarke.

Despite UH struggling to create other opportunities in the first half, it took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Cougars came out in the second half strong as junior forward Nadia Kamassah found the back of the net with a 62nd minute goal on UH’s only shot in the second half.

The Cougars held a commanding 2-0 lead late into the second half, but conceded a first goal in the 85th minute to Tigers’ Mya Jones.

Three minutes later, the Tigers struck again with Jocelyn Alonzo tying up the game at 2-2.

Throughout the match, Houston struggled to create opportunities and ended up with only three shots on the day with two in the 1st half.

Memphis dominated the second half with 16 shots, totaling 23 shots in the match.

UH stayed at .500 on the season with a 4-4-2 overall record and 1-1-1 record in AAC play, as the Cougars will look to finish the job at home on Sunday against UTSA at 2 p.m.

