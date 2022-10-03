With pair of weekend wins, UH volleyball off to best start under David Rehr

UH volleyball continued its hot streak over the weekend with a pair of wins on the road over East Carolina and Temple.

The team blanked East Carolina on Friday, sweeping the Pirates in three sets.

Senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson led the team with 18 kills and six aces. Jackson’s six aces tied the program record for the most aces in a three-game set.

Junior setter Annie Cooke recorded 33 assists in the match. Junior libero Kate Georgiades led the Cougars in digs with 12.

UH outscored East Carolina in every statistical category outside of blocks, where the Cougars tallied four blocks to the Pirates’ 10.

The Cougars tacked on their second win of the weekend against Temple, taking the match 3-1.

Once again, Jackson led the team in kills with 21 and also was tied with senior middle blocker Rachel Tullos for the team lead in blocks with two.

Cooke continued to rack up the assists, finishing the game with 45. Georgiades led UH with 17 digs.

Just like Friday against East Carolina, UH outscored Temple in all categories except for blocks.

With the two wins, UH continued its dominant season and improved to 13-2 overall (4-0 in AAC play) which is the program’s best start through 15 games under head coach David Rehr.

[email protected]