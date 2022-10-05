Late goal completes UH soccer shutout against UTSA

The UH women’s soccer team was able to pick up another win against in-state opponent UTSA Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars now improve to an overall record of 5-4-1 on the year in their weekend break from conference play.

The Roadrunners came out firing on the attack as they outshot the Cougars 9-2 in the first half, along with earning six corner kicks compared to UH’s two corner kicks.

Despite several chances, UTSA failed to get on the board as both teams headed to the locker rooms all squared at 0-0.

UH flipped the script in the second half, showing more consistency on the attack as it produced two quality shots in the first five minutes of the second half.

In the last 15 minutes of the match, the Cougars created five shots and broke through in the 82nd minute with a goal from senior midfielder Madison Gear.

UTSA attempted to create chances in hopes of finding an equalizer, but UH held on late to win the match.

Freshman defender Alex Whitcraft picked up the assist while redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward recorded 10 saves and a clean sheet on the day.

The win marked the first shutout victory for UH this season and the first since a 2-0 road victory against Tulsa last season.

The Cougars look to continue momentum in the second of a three-match home stand when they host SMU on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Carl Lewis International Complex.

