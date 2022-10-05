UH men’s golf places 6th at Trinity Forest Invitational

The UH men’s golf team came in sixth place at the Trinity Forest Invitational, a three day, 54-hole tournament in Dallas.

In round one junior Santiago De La Fuente fired off two birdies on the first two holes. He finished the front nine with a total of four birdies on his way to a first round of 69.

Graduate student Braxton Watkins drained six birdies and shot a 70.

The Cougars finished off the round with 288 strokes as a team and were tied for seventh.

In round two, Watkins started off with three birdies in a row on his way to a team-best round of 69. Watkins racked up six birdies for the day.

Senior Marcus Wochner was not far behind with five birdies as he finished up day two shooting a 70.

Redshirt transfer from Auburn, Ruben Lindsay, also had a strong second day making five birdies for an even par round of 72.

The Cougars moved up into a tie for fifth place tie at the conclusion of the second round.

In round three, De La Fuente poured in seven birdies to shoot a 67. De La Fuente finished the tournament at 6-under to tie for 10th on the individual leaderboard.

Wochner shot a 71 and tied for 20th. Watkins finished with 76 and tied at 27th.

Sophomore Wolfgang Glawe finished round three at even par to shoot 4-over for the tournament, tying for 54th. Senior Austyn Reily finished tied for 64th. Lindsay rounded out things for UH tied for 79th overall.

At the end of day three, the Cougars finished the Trinity Forest Invitational in sixth place with 850 strokes in total.

