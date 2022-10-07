Live Score: UH battles Memphis in first AAC road game

After falling in its American Athletic Conference opener, UH football hits the road and takes on rivals Memphis (4-1, 2-0 AAC).

Follow along for live scoring updated below:

Final: Houston 33, Memphis 32

Trailing by 13 points in the final 1:17 of the game, UH completed the comeback through 26 points in the fourth quarter and and an onside kick to give the Cougars the ball late in a one score game.

Tune completed 36 passes for 366 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Dell finished the game with 10 receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

The victory propels the Cougars to a 3-3 overall record and 1-1 in AAC play while handing the Tigers their first conference loss of the season.

Fourth Quarter (0:18): Houston 33, Memphis 32

After a successful onside kick, UH drove 51 yards down the field on six plays through the air capped off by a second touchdown pass from Tune to Carter in as many minutes to take its first lead of the game at 33-32.

Fourth Quarter (1:17): Memphis 32, Houston 26

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cougars cut the deficit to a one score game after Tune found wide receiver KeSean Carter in the right side of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Fourth Quarter (4:04): Memphis 32, Houston 19

An unsuccessful onside kick set Memphis up inside UH territory, as the Tigers finished the drive with a 39-yard field goal by Howard to extend the lead to 32-19.

Fourth Quarter (7:47): Memphis 29, Houston 19

On the ensuing kickoff, cornerback Jayce Rogers speed through Memphis’ special teams for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

An unsuccessful two-point conversion cut the deficit to 29-19 midway through the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter (8:00): Memphis 29, Houston 13

After another trip to the end zone for Memphis, the Houston defense held on to force a 26-yard field goal by Howard to extend the lead to 16.

Fourth Quarter (12:44): Memphis 26, Houston 13

After storming down the field on its next possession, UH responded with a 6-play, 75-yard drive ending on a 6-yard touchdown pass by Tune to wide receiver Nathaniel Dell to trail 26-13 after a failed two-point conversion.

Fourth Quarter (14:50): Memphis 26, Houston 7

Nearing midfield, Memphis pulled a trick play as wide receiver Gabriel Rogers found wide receiver Asa Martin deep in the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown pass to take a 26-17 lead after the Tigers’ failed to convert on the two-point try.

Third Quarter (4:54): Memphis 20, Houston 7

After the Tigers’ defense picked up a goal-line stand, Memphis posted a second drive of six minutes or longer, moving 89 yards down the field on 15 plays and settled for a 28-yard field goal by Howard to lead 20-7.

Second Quarter (3:15): Memphis 17, Houston 7

A hot drive for the Tigers came to a halt as the Cougars’ defense held Memphis inside the red zone, leading to a 36-yard field goal by kicker Chris Howard to extend the lead to 17-7.

Second Quarter (6:02): Memphis 14, Houston 7

After converting on 4th-and-1 inside the five yard line, senior quarterback Clayton Tune powered himself into the end zone on a QB sneak to cut the deficit in half for the Cougars at 14-7.

First Quarter (0:00): Memphis 14, Houston 0

Opening its second drive near midfield, Memphis finished a six-play, 59-yard drive as quarterback Seth Henigan found tight end Caden Prieskorn for a 25-yard touchdown to double its lead to 14-0.

First Quarter (6:15): Memphis 7, Houston 0

After forcing UH to punt on its first possession, Memphis drove 78 yards down the field in 14 plays and capped off its possession with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Brandon Thomas.