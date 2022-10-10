UH swimming and dive fall to Texas A&M in season opener

The Houston swimming and dive fell in its season opening competition 166-123 on the road against Texas A&M on Thursday.

A tough opponent in the Aggies shadowed top performances throughout the meet for the Cougars, but UH still managed to record top finishes in several events.

In the 100-yard freestyle, sophomore Emma Wright took first-place with a time of 51.17.

Senior diver Katie Deininger also placed first in one-meter diving and finished second in the three-meter dive with scores of 288.08 and 320.03, respectively.

Three freshmen also performed well in the dual meet, as Alondra Ortiz (200-yard butterfly) and Landry Hadder (200-yard back) both earned a second-place spots while Eden Humphrey finished third in the 100-yard freestyle.

In the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, the Cougars picked up first place with the group led by Wright, junior Anna Ervin, sophomore Adelaide Meuter and freshman Jenna Kerkman recording a time of 3:29.42.

