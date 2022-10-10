UH volleyball keeps rolling with win over USF

UH volleyball was dominant in its victory over South Florida, defeating the Bulls in four sets on Sunday afternoon at Fertitta Center.

In the first set, USF jumped out to a 4-1 lead before junior libero Kate Georgiades stepped back to serve, leading UH on an 8-0 run.

Both teams scored nine points apiece after that to make it 18-13 in favor of UH. The Cougars finished strong, going on a run of seven straight points to take set one 25-13.

Graduate middle blocker Isabel Theut had three kills and four blocks in set one. Senior setter Morgan Janda had eight of her 25 assists in the first set.

UH jumped out to an early 9-3 lead in set two and never looked back. The Cougars dominated the second set, winning 25-13.

Set three was the tightest of the four sets as the lead changed 13 times.

UH was unable to hold on to a 19-15 lead and close out the sweep as its nine errors in set three aided USF to a 25-23 victory.

In set four, it was business as usual for the Cougars as they stormed out to a 21-5 lead and ultimately won the set 25-12 to take the match.

Senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson had six kills and an ace in the final set.

Jackson led all players with 15 kills, hitting a match-high .406. Jackson also added two aces, nine digs and a block.

“I think just coming off of the high of the UCF win, our focus was just to come in and play our game, and I think that is what we did,” Jackson said. “We had a little slip up (in set three), but overall we pulled it back together.”

Theut added 13 kills and eight blocks. Janda racked up 25 assists and eight digs.

With the victory over USF, UH improved to 15-2 on the season and 6-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

“Our chemistry is really good this year,” Jackson said. “We are all playing together as a team, and have been playing really well.”

[email protected]