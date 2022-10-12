Gun safety laws supported by most Texans, UH reports says

A recent report revealed overwhelming Texan support for stricter control of guns and gun ownership.

The Texas Trends Survey 2022 Gun Safety report, released by the UH Hobby School of Public Affairs and Texas Southern University, surveyed Texan’s stances on gun control across various topics.

Renée Cross, senior executive director of the UH Hobby School of Public Affairs, said that despite Texas’ fame for gun ownership, Texans support gun safety enforcement.

“While debates about the balance between Second Amendment rights and gun safety will continue to flare,” Cross said. “The survey provides no doubt there are areas of consensus.”

The survey, conducted in English and Spanish, received 2,140 YouGov responses. It revealed that most Texans support additional restrictions on purchasing firearms for individuals convicted of domestic violence or stalking.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 78 percent of those surveyed support requiring criminal background checks on all gun buyers, 74 percent believe judges should have the power to take guns from people who pose a threat to themselves and others and 69% believe gun purchasers should be at least 21 years of age.

The survey’s findings mirrored statements made by UH students. Environmental science freshman Rachel Roman expressed concern over the nation’s abundance of gun ownership.

“There are more guns than there are people in the U.S.,” Roman said. “That is very concerning.”

UH alumna Rose Ledermann, who majored in Japanese, called for stronger gun control laws nationwide.

“We definitely need more gun control,” Ledermann said. “There need to be more background checks for gun owners.”

Marketing and entrepreneurship senior Quindon Jefferson-Bowers stressed his belief on how important it is for people to put differences aside to come to better resolutions regarding gun reform.

“I wish people would just respect each other and be responsible and do good for the world,” Bowers said. “Unfortunately, the world isn’t like that, so we need things like gun control, gun reform. I wish both sides would find common ground and find a peaceful solution.”

