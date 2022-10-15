UH volleyball sweeps SMU to stay perfect in AAC play

UH volleyball made it eight wins in a row on Friday afternoon, sweeping SMU at Moody Coliseum in Dallas to improve to 16-2 overall and 7-0 and American Athletic Conference play.

Going up 6-5 in the first set, the Cougars never relinquished the lead, holding on to a narrow lead the entire way to win the set at 25-22.

Graduate student middle blocker Isabel Theut led the way with six kills. Senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson was not that far behind with four kills.

Graduate student outside hitter Kennedy Warren had three kills.

In the second set, the Cougars started off strong with a 5-2 lead against SMU. UH kept up the intensity, increasing the lead 12-7.

SMU kept it close but UH came out on top 25-21 to take a 2-0 lead.

Senior middle blocker Rachel Tullos and sophomore middle blocker Kellen Morin each had four kills in the set.

The third set featured five ties but the Cougars used a 5-0 run to pull away at the end and take set three 25-18, completing the sweep.

Theut led the way with 12 kills followed by Jackson’s 11 kills.

Tullos finished with six kills and a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage.

[email protected]