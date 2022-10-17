UH men’s basketball ranked No. 3 in AP preseason poll

The UH men’s basketball team comes into the 2022-23 season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll which was released on Monday morning.

This marks the third time in school history that the Cougars have entered a season ranked in the top-5, the first which came during the 1967-68 season (No. 2) and once again to begin the 1983-84 season (No. 3).

UH was unanimously picked to win the American Athletic Conference in the preseason poll and is one of the betting favorites to win the national championship in April at NRG Stadium.

The Cougars open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 when they host Northern Colorado.

