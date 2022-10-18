Comparing housing options, costs, requirements

Making the most of your experience at UH might also include picking the right residence hall while living on campus. Here is a comparative list of some housing options and their prices per term for each student that the University offers.

Cougar Place

Enrolled students who have a sophomore standing or higher are eligible to reside at Cougar Place and take advantage of its amenities including free laundry, a fitness area, private bedrooms and a computer room to name a few. Additionally, any student residing at Cougar Place must purchase a meal plan

Currently for the 2022-2023 school year, a four-bedroom, one-bathroom space prices at $4,163 per term per person. The two-bedroom, one bath costs $4,541 and finally the bedroom-bath option is priced at $4,668.

The Quad

Students who wish to stay at The Quad or the Quad Townhomes must be a sophomore or 20 years old by Sept. 1st. Although both are the latest housing options the University has, the amenities are similar to Cougar Place with fitness, computer and laundry facilities. There are private bedrooms in this suite-style living. Meal plans are required for both options.

The townhomes don’t offer all the same amenities such as a fitness facility and multiple study spaces but it sits right across from the Quad building and students living in the them still have access to laundry and private bedrooms.

For this school year, the Quad four-bedroom, one-bathroom is priced at $4,378 per term and a room in one of the Townhomes is $3,914. During summer 2023, the price for the Quad will be $2,736 and $2,446 for the Townhomes.

Moody Towers

Any enrolled UH student is eligible to reside at Moody Towers regardless of age or classification. This option offers students a fitness, social lounge and laundry spaces. As the towers lack a kitchen area, students living there are still required to have a meal plan.

The rate for a double (shared) bedroom is $2,854 per term for the 2022-2023 year and $1,784 during Summer 2023. For the super single bedroom space, it’s priced at $3,902 and in the summer will be $2,439.

University Lofts

The University Lofts are restricted to enrolled students who have junior standing or will be 21 years old by Sept. 1st. The Lofts feature the same amenities as mentioned with previous housing in addition to a Theater room, social lounges and stoves with electric ovens. A meal plan is not required at The Lofts.

The Lofts offer several floor plan options that come furnished or unfurnished by the enrolled student’s choosing, but for the current school year, the rates for the unfurnished spaces are unavailable.

An efficiency suite (furnished) for the 2022-2023 year costs $5,362 per term and during Summer 2023 will be $2,770. For a (furnished) one-bedroom and one-bathroom, the price is $6,619 and $3,420 during the summer. A (furnished) two-bedroom, one-bathroom space is priced at $4,795 per term during the school year and $2,488 during the summer.

Bayou Oaks

Students who are classified as a sophomore or will be age 20 by Sept. 1st may reside at Bayou Oaks. Alongside the standard amenities are shuttles to take Bayou Oaks residents to and from campus. A meal plan is not required for Bayou Oaks residents.

This housing option includes several floor plans as well including its townhouse options. During the 2022-2023 school year, a four bed, two bath costs $4,110 per term and $2,123 in Summer 2023. Two beds and one bath costs $4,324 per term and $2,234 during the summer. A three-bed, two-bath (shared) is priced at $4,227 and $2,184.

For the Townhomes, the cost per term during the school year is $3,524 and for the summer $1,821.

[email protected]