Inside Kate Georgiades emergence as one of UH volleyball’s leaders

Over the summer, 38 of the country’s top collegiate female volleyball players were chosen to travel to Anaheim, California, to train with the USA Collegiate National Team. UH’s Kate Georgiades was one of them.

In her first season with UH after transferring from TCU, Georgiades made an immediate impact for a 2021 Cougars team that finished 25-7 and was one of the first four teams that narrowly missed a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The 5-foot-9-inch libero ranked second nationally with 663 digs while also recording 118 assists, the second-most on the season for UH. As a result, Georgiades was named the American Athletic Conference’s Libero of the Year and earned a spot on the All-AAC First Team.

Her play on the court and all the accolades she racked up led to Georgiades receiving the invite to train with the USA Collegiate National Team. This unique opportunity not only allowed the College Station native to play with some of the most talented volleyball players across the country but also allowed her to soak in information from some of the sport’s best coaches.

“It was probably one of the best experiences of my life,” Georgiades said. “I can’t really describe it in words cause it just doesn’t do it justice.”

UH volleyball head coach David Rehr noticed Georgiades returned from Anaheim mentally stronger.

“I think it gave her more confidence,” Rehr said. “She came back with a little more confidence.”

This increased belief in herself combined with the love and respect she quickly gained from all her teammates in her first year with the UH program has made Georgiades increased level of confidence evident every time she steps on the court.

“Knowing my team has my back, that’s what gives me a lot of confidence,” Georgiades said. “Just knowing that every time I step on the court I have my teammates that care and love me no matter how I play.”

This confidence has translated into Georgiades taking on a bigger leadership role for the Cougars.

From constantly high-fiving teammates and keeping the team’s spirit up to barking out instructions and letting her teammates know what she is seeing on the court, Georgiades has emerged as a leader for UH both through what she does and what she says.

“She came back as a better leader,” Rehr said. “She came back being more feisty than she was before.”

The definition of a true professional is how Rehr characterized the UH libero.

“She’s really professional about what she does,” Rehr said. “She’s becoming a coach on the court which is the next development for that job. She’s a doer and people follow what she does. Now she’s using her voice and now people are listening to what she says.”

Junior setter Annie Cooke, who has been close with Georgiades since the two started playing club volleyball together at 15, described getting to play with her best friend as a “dream” for many reasons. One of these reasons is Georgiades ability to keep the Cougars balanced, knowing when to push her teammates and the right time to keep things light to prevent the team from getting too uptight.

“She’s a part of our program that really pushes everyone and holds the standard while also keeping it fun and keeping us loose,” Cooke said.

Through 19 games in 2022, UH volleyball is off to its best start ever under Rehr, sitting at 17-2 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

Georgiades, who has posted 381 digs and 87 assists so far on the season, is a big reason for UH’s success because of both the tangibles and intangibles she brings to the team.

“She’s a special human being,” Rehr said.

