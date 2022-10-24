UH volleyball win streak reaches 11

With victories over Wichita State and Tulsa over the weekend, No. 24 UH volleyball extended its win streak to 11, tying the program’s most consecutive wins since 2000.

Led by 17 kills from graduate outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson and double-doubles from senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson and junior setter Annie Cooke, defeated Wichita State in five sets on Friday night.

In the first set, UH overcame an early 4-1 deficit to keep things from quickly getting out of hand. Up 21-20, a 4-0 UH run highlighted by two kills by senior middle blocker Isabel Theut, who had five kills in the set, powered the Cougars to a 25-20 victory.

While the Cougars led most of the second set, the Shockers took five unanswered points and rode that momentum to a 27-25 second set win.

Wichita State took control of the third set early, taking an 11-7 lead. The Shockers held on to their lead, taking the third set 25-22.

Faced with the possibility of defeat in the fourth set, the Cougars roared back. Three aces from Cooke ensured a 25-18 UH victory.

The Cougars followed this momentum directly into the fifth set, taking it 15-11.

Sunday was smoother for the Cougars as UH swept Tulsa to improve to 19-2 overall and 10-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

In the first set, the Cougars and Golden Hurricane were tied at seven before UH took the lead and never looked back, taking the set 25-19.

Senior middle blocker Rachel Tullos was perfect in the first set, attacking 5 times and recording a kill each time, for a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage.

Once again in the second set, both teams were tied at seven each. UH broke away with a 5-1run, forcing Tulsa to use a timeout.

Graduate outside hitter Kennedy Warren went on a tear in the second set, getting a kill on five straight points to give UH a 17-11 lead.

UH went on to win the set 25-19. Warren had eight kills in the second set. Jackson had six kills of her own.

“I wasn’t aware that I had five kills in a row,” Warren said after the match. “I knew that I had had a few in a short span but I didn’t realize they were in a row, but I was like it’s working, let’s keep it going. Hearing I had five in a row surprised me, I think that is pretty cool.”

In the third set, UH found itself trailing Tulsa 22-19 but a 6-1 run powered the Cougars to a 25-23 victory, securing the sweep over the Golden Hurrican.

Warren tied for the lead amongst all players with 14 kills on a .406 hitting percentage. Warren added five digs, two assist and a block.

“It takes a whole team in the sport of volleyball,” Warren said when asked about her big performance. “Their confidence in themselves, and their confidence in me really just helps me to bring it at that level.”

Jackson also had 14 kills, two aces, two assists, 13 digs and two blocks.

Senior setter Morgan Janda led all players with 22 assists to go along with five digs. Junior libero Kate Georgiades led all players with 21 digs.

