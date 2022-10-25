UH men’s golf places fourth at Williams Cup

The Houston men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Williams Cup, finishing fourth-place out of ten teams at the event.

On the first day, the Cougars finished seventh in the tournament’s first round.

Graduate Student Braxton Watkins set the tone with a score of 73, finishing just one over par.

Junior Santiago De La Fuente also played well shooting a score of 74 and finishing two over par in the first round.

The Cougars hoped to continue to move up the leaderboard heading into the second round on Saturday.

On day two, the Cougars tied for fourth with Louisville at the end of the second round.

The Cougar’s success in this round was sparked by the performances of two players, sophomore Wolfgang Gawe and Senior Marcus Wochner.

Gawe shot an impressive 71 finishing one under par.

Wochner finished with a 72 shooting even par on the round.

After improving their score, UH headed into the tournament’s final day with one more round to play.

On the final day, The Cougars finished fourth overall in the tournament’s final round of play on Sunday.

De La Fuente was one of the Cougar’s top performers once again, shooting even on par.

As a team, Houston had a score of 897 finishing +33 at the end of three rounds.

The Cougars’ will see no competition until 2023, when it will open its spring schedule at the Border Olympics in February.

