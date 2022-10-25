UH soccer falls to UCF for third consecutive loss

The UH soccer team lost its third-straight match on Sunday night against UCF, falling 1-0 at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex in the penultimate matchup of the regular season.

With the loss, UH dropped to 5-7-3 on the season and sits at 1-4-2 in American Athletic Conference play.

In what would prove to be one of UH’s lone scoring opportunities, senior defender Addie Tate had a header saved in the 15th minute.

UCF took the lead early in the match, scoring a goal in the 17th minute that would prove to be the only goal for either side in the matchup.

It was a tough night for the Cougars on the attack. UH registered only three total shots in the match, all of which came in the first half.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward was able to help keep UH within reach of a draw for the course of the match with three total saves.

