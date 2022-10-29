Live score: UH football takes on USF

Looking for its third win in a row, UH football (4-3, 2-1 AAC) hosts USF(1-6, 0-3 AAC) in an American Athletic Conference battle.

Follow along for live scoring updated below:

First quarter (0:26): UH 14, USF 14

The Cougars tied it on their next possession with help from a couple freshman skill players.

A 32-yard pass from Tune to receiver Samuel Brown set up the Cougars deep in Bulls territory. An 8-yard touchdown run from running back Stacy Sneed, the first of his career, capped of the drive.

First Quarter (3:34): USF 14, UH 7

USF continued its momentum on its next drive, only needing four plays to go 76 yards with the help of a 22-yard completion from sophomore quarterback Katravis Marsh to junior receiver Xavier Weaver.

Three plays later, Battie ran for a touchdown from 20 yards out, his second of the game.

First Quarter (6:48): UH 7, USF 7

USF wasted little time responding in its following possession.

The Bulls gained all 85 of their yards on the ground including a 37-yard run by sophomore running back Brian Battie that set the Bulls up in the red zone. Battie scored on a 13-yard scamper two plays later.

First Quarter (9:43): UH 7, USF 0

After a stop by the UH defense to start the game, the Cougars quickly drove 65 yards down the field and struck first on a 1-yard pass from senior quarterback Clayton Tune to junior receiver Tank Dell.

Tune completed all three of his passes for 43 yards on the drive.

