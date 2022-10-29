UH cross country wraps up conference season at AAC Championships

For the final time, UH cross country traveled to the American Athletic Conference Championships with the women’s team placing seventh and the men’s team finishing eighth on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Senior Claire Meyer raced her way into 12th place with a time of 21:23.5. With this finish, Meyer became the first female in program history to earn All-Conference honors since UH joined the AAC.

The second female Cougar to cross the finish line was senior Kelly-Ann Beckford in 22:21.7, finishing 32nd.

Two juniors, Macie Ellis and Sondos Moursy, finished with times of 22:34.6 and 22:44.8 respectively. Sophomore Daniela Castillo clocked in at 23:21.3.

These overall times brought UH women’s cross country to a seventh-place out of 11 teams, the team’s best finish since 2018.

Senior Brandon Seagraves led the men’s side, clocking a time of 25:19.2, good for 32nd place overall.

Freshmen Miles Cox was the second male Cougar to cross the finish line, running a 26:08.6. Graduate student Devin Vallejo-Banister came in closely after at 26:09.4.

Sophomore Branch Cox ran 26:25.3 and graduate student Brycen Pitre rounded off things for the Cougars with a time of 26:57.8.

This performance earned UH’s men’s team an eighth-place finish.

