UH soccer caps season with senior night victory over Temple

The UH soccer team dominated conference opponent Temple with a 3-0 shutout win on senior night at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

With the win, UH ended its final season in the American Athletic Conference with a 6-7–3 overall record.

The Cougars got off to an extremely hot start with sophomore midfielder Samantha Wiehe scoring the opening goal of the match on a set piece in the fifth minute.

UH continued to capitalize on early chances as senior forward Janna Singleton found the back of the net in the 11th minute to make it 2-0.

Heading into the locker room with a two-goal lead at halftime, the Cougars looked sharp with strong defense and possession through 45 minutes of play.

In the second half, the Cougars picked up right where they left off and continued to create opportunities.

Singleton put the game to bed and picked up her second goal of the match in the 67th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Cougar defense locked up and limited the Owls to minimal opportunities in the final third, only allowing one shot to the Owls in the second half.

With the two goals scored by Singleton, she ends the season as the leading goal scorer for the Cougars with five goals. Dominant offensively through 90 minutes, the Cougars outshot the Owls 17-3 with nine shots on goal.

