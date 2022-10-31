UH volleyball completes back-to-back sweeps against Temple, ECU

The UH volleyball team extended its winning streak to 12 matches as it cruised to back-to-back sweeps against Temple and East Carolina at Fertitta Center over the weekend.

In its match against Temple, UH opened up the first set in a close contested start but pulled away to lead 15-11. The Cougars rolled to close the set at 25-18 with a .419 hitting percentage and take a 1-0 set lead.

The Cougars rode its first set momentum into the second set with an 8-4 lead to open the period. The Owls hit their stride and tightened the gap to 23-19. The effort was too late as UH pushed through to end the set at 25-20.

Temple pushed UH in the early going of set three to an even 8-8 scoreline. The Cougars rode a 7-1 run to create some distance and lead 15-9. A 10-4 run and stellar attack led UH to a 25-13 third-set victory to complete the sweep.

In the first set on its Sunday match against ECU, a tight start saw ECU keep up with UH early, exchanging on the attack up to a close score of 18-17. The Cougars later pulled ahead with a 7-0 run to close out the first set at 25-17.

A similar start saw the Pirates hold a close deficit on the Cougars after a 4-0 run to tie the game at 9-9 . The most competitive of the three sets gave ECU a chance to take the lead, but UH pulled ahead nearing the end of the set and won 25-20 to go up two sets.

In the third set, the Cougars had a strong start with an 8-0 run to open the score at 11-3. The Pirates adapted to the set and built some momentum, but the deficit was too great as the Cougars closed out the set 25-13 to sweep the Pirates 3-0.

The Cougars improved to 21-2 on the season overall and 12-0 in conference play.

