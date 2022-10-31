Young Nudy attracts crowd of students at hoco concert

Rapper Young Nudy performed as the headliner at the University’s 2022 homecoming concert on Thursday.

The concert led off with the opening act A.K.K. who brought their energy and personality onto the stage performing a handful of songs with intriguing lyrics.

Students shared their reactions however people mentioned that they were turned away by the lyrics.

“I was all right with the opening act,” said marketing senior Natalie Ghazawi. “I feel like a lot of his lyrics were about (explicit) girls and I didn’t really appreciate that.”

Young Nudy arrived on stage to cheers from the audience, near 9 p.m., performing a 30 min set with songs such as “Yeah Yeah,” songs from “Slime ball 2,” “Zone 6” and what seemed to be the crowd favorite, “Spaced Out.”

During his set, he showed appreciation to the city and the day-one fans in the crowd in between songs. His interaction with the crowd included ensuring everyone was OK and having a good time.

“It definitely met my expectations,” said pre-nursing freshman Tiwa Oloyede. “It was honestly a six out of 10. I only knew about four songs but it was still lit to me. I think the whole crowd was giving me concert vibes.”

