Ballot breakdown: What to know before heading to the polls

The biggest position on the ballot this year is governor, with attorney general and lieutenant governor falling close behind, but the surplus of positions can make the voting process seem overwhelming.

Here is a breakdown of the ballot and helpful tips to know before voting:

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is running against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott for governor, with hot topics like abortion and gun control high on both of their platforms.

Seeking his third term as attorney general, Ken Paxton is challenged by UH alumna and Democrat Rochelle Garza.

Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer is hoping to unseat current Democrat county judge, Lina Hidalgo, and a study from the Hobby School of Public Affairs deemed this seat “too close to call.”

Throughout Harris County, politicians are running for county criminal court judge, family district court judge and other judge positions.

Both candidates for county treasurer, Republican Kyle Scott and Democrat Carla Wyatt, were given a chance to speak at an event hosted by the Student Government Association. Currently holding this position is Democrat Dylan Osborne, who is not running again.

Aside from elected positions, there are also a few propositions involving the issuance of bonds for public improvement, roads and parks. These bonds are broken into seven different propositions on the ballot, which includes money for public libraries, public parks and public health.

The Texas Tribune has a feature which allows voters to look through the candidates and their parties, along with explaining what each of the positions do.

Anyone registered to vote in Harris County can utilize the on-campus polls until early voting ends on Nov. 4 or during Election Day on Nov. 8.

Voters can view their sample ballot tailored to their precinct by going to harrisvotes.com.

[email protected]