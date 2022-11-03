UH tennis concludes play at Baylor Invite

The UH women’s tennis team wrapped up its weekend competition at the Baylor Invite as it picked up 10 doubles victories and 10 singles victories over three days.

On the first day of competition, the Cougars mustered six doubles victories and four singles wins led by going undefeated in the first round of doubles play with sweeps against Baylor and Washington State.

The first day was higlighted by senior Azul Pedemonit and sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich holding their own in their match as they pulled out a 7-6 win.

UH won three doubles matches and picked up three singles wins on Saturday.

Top performances on Saturday came from freshman Sonya Kovalenko with a win against Baylor’s Brooke Thompson.

Dzemeshkevich won her matchup via tiebreaker freshman Gabriela Cortes continued UH’s second say success with a victory in singles play.

On the final day of competition, the Cougars ended their part of the tournament with three singles victories and one win in doubles play.

Freshman Sophie Schouten picked up the last singles win of the tournament with a win against Baylor’s Danielle Tuhten.

Schouten later paired with sophomore Elena Trencheva to secure UH’s lone doubles win on Sunday.

The Cougars now prepare to compete at the Rice Invitational on Thursday, Nov. 3-5 at Rice’s George R. Brown Tennis Center.

