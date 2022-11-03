UH volleyball sweeps Tulane at home

The UH volleyball team continued its dominant stretch with a fourth straight sweep after taking down Tulane in straight sets Wednesday.

The Cougars now improve to 22-2 on the year while remaining undefeated in American Athletic Conference play with a 13-0 record.

The victory extended UH’s winning streak to 14 games, tied for the second longest in program history last reached by the 1996 team’s 14 game win streak.

UH wiped out a quick start by Tulane with an 11-5 lead. The Green Wave played chase for the remainder of the first set as the Cougars overpowered their opponents on the attack. UH closed out the set at 25-15 to take a one set to none lead.

Tulane had the better start once again in the second set at it led 9-6 to open the period. Pushing the lead to five points nearing the midway point of the set, the Cougars powered through with a string of runs to take the lead at 22-21. Tulane fought to revive their lead, but fell short as UH closed out the set 25-23.

Down two sets to none, both teams exchanged runs to remain tied at 8-8. Tulane put up a challenge as neither team pulled out to a large deficit. UH pulled away in the end, closing out the match with an 8-3 run and winning the third set 25-21 to complete the sweep.

Senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson recorded 14 kills while graduate outside hitter Kennedy Warren had nine kills.

The Cougars now head to Cincinnati to open a three-game road stretch on Friday, Nov. 4.

