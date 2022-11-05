UH volleyball completes fifth straight sweep with win over Cincinnati

Continuing its dominant run against conference opponents, the UH volleyball team picked up a fifth straight sweep, beating Cincinnati on Friday to stay undefeated in American Athletic Conference play and extend the winning streak to 15 matches.

The first set was the closest set of the match, but the Cougars were able to pull away with a victory, winning 25-22 led by six kills from senior Abbie Jackson.

Jackson sealed the set with an ace, breaking the UH volleyball program record for all-time aces which was 140 set by Sami Sawyer during her time as a Cougar from 1993-96.

In the second set, both teams were tied 7-7 before UH used a 13-3 run to pull away. Jackson added to her big night with a kill to give the Cougars set two by a score of 25-16.

Using a 6-1 run in the middle of the third set to pull away from the Bearcats, the Cougars never looked back. A kill by graduate middle blocker Isabel Theut completed the sweep, the fifth straight for UH.

Jackson finished with a match-high 14 kills and three aces.

With the victory, UH improved to 23-2 overall and 14-0 in AAC play.

