Monday, November 7, 2022

Campus

UH announces campus closure for Astros World Series win

By November 6, 2022

UH will be closed most of the day tomorrow, Nov. 7 according to a message sent out by the University.

The closure is due to an expected influx of people downtown and surrounding areas as a result of the Astros’ World Series win. The city will be holding a parade to celebrate the win beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at Smith and Preston and will finish at Tuam Street.

Normal University operations will resume at 5 p.m.

[email protected]

