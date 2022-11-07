Kelvin Sampson notches 700th win as UH beats Northern Colorado

For the 14th consecutive year, UH men’s basketball opened up the season in the win column as the third-ranked Cougars defeated Northern Colorado 83-36 on Monday night at Fertitta Center.

With the win, Kelvin Sampson reached 700 career victories as a collegiate coach and his 200th at UH.

Junior forward J’Wan Roberts started off the game with a steal and a slam dunk. The Cougars rolled from there.

Tramon Mark, who missed the majority of the 2021-22 season due to a shoulder injury, announced his return as the junior guard drained two early 3-pointers.

Despite poor shooting for most of the first half, defense and offensive rebounds, two staples of the UH program, propelled the Cougars to a commanding lead.

In his first came back since Dec. 22, 2021, senior guard Marcus Sasser got going late in the first half, pouring in 11 points including three triples to send UH into the half up 32-13.

The Cougars continued to pour it on in the second half, cruising to a 83-36 victory.

Sasser led all players with 21 points to go along with four steals.

Junior point guard Jamal Shead had a near double-double, putting up nine points and dishing out nine assists.

Roberts finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Five-star freshman forward Jarace Walker struggled from the floor, shooting 3-for-14, but ended up with eight points and 12 rebounds in his first collegiate game.

UH’s other two freshmen, Terrance Arceneaux and Emmanuel Sharp, shot the ball well.

Sharp scored 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers, in eight minutes off the bench. Arceneaux added seven points.

UH is now 9-0 in season openers under Sampson.

[email protected]