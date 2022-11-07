UH swim and dive defeats Tulane

The UH swim and dive team defeated Tulane 118-86 on Saturday, earning its first dual meet victory with nine first-place finishes.

UH started the day with a first and second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay, with the team of freshman Landry Hadder and Flo Peter, and sophomores Abbie Alvarez and Emma Wright earning first with a final time of 3:47.65.

The Cougars were able to finish top two again in the 50-yard freestyle with junior Anna Ervin in first place with a final time of 24.23 and Mary Catherine Jurica in second place with a time of 24.31.

Freshman Eden Humphrey was strong in freestyle, taking first place in the 1650-yard event, clocking in a time of 17:19.73 and getting second place in 500-yard event with a time of 5:05.6.

In the 100-yard freestyle, UH was unable to earn first but took second through fourth place with Jurica getting the highest finish for the Cougars at 52.83.

UH demonstrated their dominance in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking a top two finish with senior Audrey McKinnon finishing at the top with a time of 1:03.86 and Peter in second with a time of 1:05.19.

The Cougars continued their strong performances in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in the top two yet again with Alvarez taking first place at 55.73. Sophomore Adelaide Meuter finished second with the time of 57.25.

UH had its fourth top two finish in swimming in the 400 yard individual medley. Freshman Alondra Ortiz finished first with the time of 4:24.46 and junior Sophie Anderson took second with the final time of 4:25.50.

UH wrapped up swimming on Saturday finishing first in the 200 yard freestyle relay with the team of Wright, freshman Jenna Kerkman, Ortiz and Jurica clocking in a time of 1:36.3.

In the diving portion of the meet, the duo of junior Emilia Waters and fifth-year Katie Deininger placed a top two finish in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dive. Waters finished first in the 1-meter with a final score of 313.13 and Deininger finished second with a score of 308.85.

UH finished up the meet on a high note, with Deininger also taking first place in the 3-meter, with the final score of 293.33 and Waters placed second with her score of 290.55.

The Cougars will finish the fall season hosting the Phil Hansel Invitational at the CRWC Natatorium on Nov 17-19.

[email protected]