UH tennis wraps up fall season at Rice Fall Invitational

The UH tennis team completed its fall season at the Rice Fall Invitational Saturday, finishing with two doubles wins and 10 singles victories.

UH began the event with two wins in singles play on the first day as junior Laura Slisane won her first singles match in straight sets while senior Azul Pedemonti picked up her first win with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Both of the Cougar’s doubles wins at the event came on the first day, with freshman Sophie Schouten and sophomore Elena Trencheva winning in the first round 6-4 while Slisane teamed up with freshman Sonya Kovalenko to win their match in the second round.

UH excelled on the second day of singles play, with three players including Pedemonti winning in straight sets and senior Manasi Reddy winning via retirement. Junior Blanca Cortijo Parreno also earned first win of the tournament Friday.

Schouten and sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich both got their first singles wins on Friday. Dzemeshkevich scoring a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory and Schouten winning 6-3, 6-2.

The Cougars wrapped up the event with three more singles wins on the final day, as Slisane, Kovalenko, and Dzemeshkevich all won in straight sets to close out the event.

[email protected]