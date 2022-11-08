UH women’s basketball drops season opener to Louisiana

The UH women’s basketball team fell in its season opener against Louisiana, losing 55-48 on Monday night.

Louisiana took the early lead in the matchup, scoring the first eight points of the game on its home court.

UH’s early scoring drought ended nearly six minutes into the game when senior forward Bria Patterson knocked down a pair of free throws. The Cougars continued to build momentum, cutting the deficit to one at 8-7.

Down the stretch of the first quarter, the Cougars were outscored 8-3 as Louisiana ended the quarter with a six-point lead.

The second quarter saw UH’s scoring woes continue. On the other hand, Louisiana’s offense got into stride, extending its lead to 23-10 within the first three minutes of the quarter.

Louisiana maintained its lead throughout the second quarter, only allowing the Cougars to score seven points for the remainder of the first half.

Bria Patterson led the way for UH in the first half, tallying five points and five rebounds. The Cougars struggled offensively throughout the half, shooting just 20 percent from the field.

The Cougars entered the second half trailing 29-17.

UH began to see some results on the offensive end, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent in the Louisiana lead. The third quarter ended with an expanded 41-26 Louisiana lead.

The fourth quarter began with a 9-2 run for the Cougars that brought the Louisiana lead down to single digits for the first time since the second quarter.

The two teams exchanged baskets back-and-forth throughout the quarter. At the 1:57 mark, a three-pointer by Patterson left the Cougars trailing just 51-43.

Despite four free throws by junior guard Laila Blair in the final 1:30 of the game, the Cougars were unable to complete the comeback, falling 55-48.

Patterson’s 13 points and senior guard Tiara Young’s nine points led UH. Patterson also grabbed ten rebounds and tallied two blocks.

