No. 3 UH cruises past St. Joseph’s in Veterans Classic

UH men’s basketball showed why it’s the No. 3 team in the country on Friday night in a dominating 81-55 victory over St. Joseph’s in the Veterans Classic at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland,

The Cougars quickly jumped out to a 12-5 lead to start the game thanks to suffocating defense forcing four St. Joseph’s turnovers in just over four minutes. Freshman forward Jarace Walker led the UH offense early, making his first two shots to begin the game, including his first career 3-pointer.

UH extended its lead by turning defense into offense highlighted by fifth-year senior forward Reggie Chaney exploding for a breakaway one-handed dunk to increase the lead to 24-9

After two St. Joseph’s free throws, the Cougars kept their foot on the gas going on an 8-0 run with four baskets from four different players to go up 34-11.

UH took a 46-26 lead into the half. The Cougars’ frontcourt duo of Walker and junior forward J’Wan Roberts led the way, combining for 19 points and 10 rebounds at halftime.

The Cougars struggled to score to start the second half, scoring just seven points in the first nine minutes while committing six turnovers after just having one the entire first half.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Cougars’ stout defense kept the Hawks from getting within single digits of the UH lead.

A second-chance layup plus the foul from Roberts finally woke up the Cougars’ offense.

Sophomore guard Ramon Walker Jr. came alive offensively in the second half, scoring six points over a two-minute span, allowing UH to cruise the rest of the way without much trouble to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Walker finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with eight boards.

Roberts scored a career-high 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Junior guard Tramon Mark had 12 points.

