Live score: UH football hosts Temple

Following a loss to SMU, UH football (5-4, 3-2 AAC) looks to bounce back as it returns to TDECU Stadium to take on Temple (3-6, 1-4 AAC).

Follow along for live scoring updates below:

Second Quarter (2:59): Temple 19, UH 14

A quick three-and-out and short punt from the Cougars gave the Owls’ offense a short field.

A 43-yard pass from Warner to receiver Jose Barbon set up Temple deep in UH territory. On the next play, 2 yard rush from running back Edward Saydee gave the Owls a 19-14 advantage.

Temple attempted a 2-point conversion which failed.

Second Quarter (5:59): UH 14, Temple 13

On a drive where the Owls overcame a second-and-26, holder Mackenzie Morgan rushed 10 yards on a fake field goal to score. Temple missed the PAT, keeping UH in the lead.

Second Quarter (11:490: UH 14, Temple 7

After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, senior quarterback Clayton Tune scored on a 16-yard quarterback draw to give the Cougars the lead.

Second Quarter (14:35): Temple 7, UH 7

After an interception cut their first drive short, a 12-play, 54-yard drive capped off by a 2-yard run from redshirt freshman running back Stacy Sneed tied the game up.

The Cougars converted a fourth-and-12 to keep the drive alive as senior quarterback Clayton Tune connected with redshirt freshman wide receiver Sam Brown for a gain of 15 yards.

First Quarter (10:59): Temple 7, UH 0

Temple opened up the game with a 79-yard touchdown drive that ended with quarterback E.J. Warner completing a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver David Martin-Robinson to put the Owls ahead 7-0 early in the first.

Warner was 6-for-6 for 74 yards on the drive.

