UH volleyball defeats Tulsa for 16th straight win

No. 23 UH volleyball posted its 16th consecutive win, defeating Tulsa 3-0 on Friday night on the road at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Set one started in favor of Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane jumped out to a 13-7 lead.

UH was quick to find its mojo and bounce back, going on a 7-1 run to tie the set at 14.

From that point, the two teams trade points. With Tulsa holding a 20-19 lead, graduate middle blocker Isabel Theut took control of the set, stringing together four more kills to power a 6-0 Cougars run to give UH a 25-20 first set victory.

The Cougars controlled set two from the beginning as an error from the Golden Hurricane followed by a kill from senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson put UH in front early.

Tulsa fought back with three consecutive kills to take a 3-2 lead.

A kill from Theut and a service error from Jackson keep Tulsa in the lead 4-3 before UH broke away.

A 9-1 run gave the Cougars a 12-5 lead which they followed with a 6-0 run later in the set to put them on the brink of victory.

Tulsa tried to get back in the set with two straight kills, but UH finished the Golden Hurricane off with kills from Jackson, Theut, and graduate outside hitter Kennedy Warren to take the set 25-11.

The first point of set three came off a UH error. This ended up being the only time in the entire set that Tulsa held a lead

While Tulsa kept it close, UH proved to be too much as the Cougars won set three 25-19. This marked UH’s 16th straight victory and sixth consecutive sweep.

Junior libero Kate Georgiades set the UH program record for digs in a three-set match with 34.

Theut finished with a match-high 17 kills. Jackson notched 14 kills and Warren added 12 of her own.

