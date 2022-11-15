UH cross country closes out NCAA South Central Regionals

The UH cross country team wrapped up its part at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships with two individual top 25 finishes.

In the women’s 6K, senior Claire Meyer closed out her 2022 season with a 15th-place finish on the overall leaderboards in the 179-member field with a time of 20:52.8.

Senior Kelly-Ann Beckford followed in second place on the women’s side with a time of 22:25.2.

Juniors Macie Ellis (84th) and Sondos Moursy (85th) finished back-to-back with times of 22:33.6 and 22:35.1 respectively while sophomore Daniella Castillo picked up 103rd at 23:00.2.

In the men’s race, senior Brandon Seagreaves was the only other Cougar to secure a top 25 finish with a 22nd-place performance at 31:28.2.

Seagreaves’ performance was the best by any Cougars since 2017 when Brian Barazza grabbed second place.

Graduate Devin Vallejo-Bannister finished 56th with a time of 32:40.2 while freshman Miles Cox followed shortly after at 32:59.5 for 68th place.

Graduate Brycen Pitre grabbed 138th place with a time of 35:07.9 before sophomore Carlos Castillo closed out the event in 146th at 35:35.3.

[email protected]